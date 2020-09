Kremlin critic Navalny pictured walking downstairs as he recovers from novichok poisoning

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who was reportedly poisoned, is seen in a new picture where he is walking downstairs. He posted a photograph of himself on Instagram and said his path to recovery was "clear, although long."

He added he still has difficulties climbing stairs because his legs tremble.

Navalny, the leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill in Siberia last month and was airlifted to Berlin. The dissident is recovering in Germany but his press secretary has said that he intends to eventually return to Russia.

Germany says laboratory tests in three countries have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, and Western governments have demanded an explanation from Russia.

Navalny had earlier posted a photograph of himself on his hospital bed in Berlin.

Navalny was pictured alongside his family in the photo, which was posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Putin has, meanwhile, called the accusations of Kremlin involvement in the incident with Navalny "unfounded" and "inappropriate."