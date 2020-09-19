TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to block US ban

Popular video-sharing app TikTok has filed a complaint to block the Trump administration's ban on the Chinese social-media network.

According to Bloomberg News, TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in Washington federal court late Friday night challenging US President Donald Trump's executive order.

The US Commerce Department issued an ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting September 20.

The report cited the complaint as saying that Trump exceeded his authority when he banned the app, and that he did so for political reasons rather than to stop an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the US, as the law requires.