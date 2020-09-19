Protesters in Thailand demand PM Prayut's removal, reforms in monarchy

Protesters took to the streets in Thailand on Saturday calling for the removal of PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha and demanded reforms in the monarchical system in the country.

Students belonging to Bangkok's Thammasat University took an active part in the protests as police said at least 5,000 people had gathered outside the campus.

The protests have been taking place amid the anniversary of the coup on September 19 against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in 2006.

The anti-government protesters chanted "Down with dictatorship, long live democracy!" and "Prayut get out!" which were largely peaceful as student activists called for reforming the monarchy.

At least 10,000 police personnel patrolled the streets as student protesters called for reforming the monarchy. Thailands's powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn wields extraordinary political power and has been accused by protesters of propping up governments and backing the military.

The protesters have called for greater accountability of the king's finances along with abolition of royal defamation laws.

Demonstrations have also been planned around the world including the United States and Germany.