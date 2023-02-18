Top 10 world news: Munich Security Conference updates, North Korea fired missile lands in Japanese EEZ & more

On the second day of the ongoing Munich Security Conference, United States Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that Russia committed "crimes against humanity" in Ukraine with its forces having conducted "widespread and systemic" attacks on the country's civilian population. In other news, days before Seoul and Washington are scheduled to start tabletop exercise, North Korea on Saturday fired at least one unspecified ballistic missile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. This is said to be Pyongyang's first missile launch since the start of the year.

On the second day of the ongoing Munich Security Conference, United States Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that Russia committed "crimes against humanity" in Ukraine with its forces having conducted "widespread and systemic" attacks on the country's civilian population.

Days before Seoul and Washington are scheduled to start tabletop exercise, North Korea on Saturday fired at least one unspecified ballistic missile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. This is said to be Pyongyang's first missile launch since the start of the year.

The Russian military, in a statement on Saturday (February 18) claimed to have taken control of a village in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv and said that it has been "completely liberated". The small village in question is Hrianykivka near the key city of Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine.

In another significant step towards the reintroduction of big cats in India, 12 cheetahs were welcomed from South Africa on Saturday (December 18) and were released in the Kuno national park in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The cheetahs arrived on a C-17 Globe Master Cargo Plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF).



Update on security feature exception for Twitter Blue users sparks criticism

Only Twitter Blue subscribers will be allowed to use text messages as their two-factor authentication (2FA) method from March 20, the social media giant said on Saturday (February 18) in a blog. The announcement by the social network, however, has not been received well by many users.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the Munich Security Conference that the United Kingdom is training Ukrainian soldiers to defend their country and will also help any nation to provide planes to Ukraine. However, he did not make any commitment to send fighter jets to Ukraine any time soon.



Bulgarian police arrest seven people over deaths of 18 Afghan migrants found in an abandoned truck

Bulgarian police have arrested seven people in connection with the deaths of 18 migrants, including a child, from Afghanistan, said officials on Saturday (February 18) a day they were found in an abandoned truck outside the capital city of Sofia. According to the initial investigations, the truck was transporting some 52 people who were hiding under wooden planks out of which 18 died due to suffocation.



Chinese officials visit Taiwan for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic, face protests





A group of six Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan, on Saturday (February 18) for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago at the invitation of Taipei’s city government for a cultural festival. However, at least a dozen pro-Independence supporters raised slogans outside the airport in protest of their arrival while a small group of pro-China supporters shouted in their welcome, reported Reuters.





India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (February 18) spoke about multiple issues — including global economy, and challenges facing the nations in the current times — as he referred to India's G20 presidency at the Raisina Dialogue 2023.



Australian PM Albanese to visit India next month, will travel to Ahmedabad