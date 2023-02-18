Australian PM Albanese to visit India next month, will travel to Ahmedabad

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will embark on an India visit next month (March 8). He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital city of New Delhi and hold important bilateral talks. During the visit, he will also travel to Ahmedabad and witness India vs Australia Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This will be Albanese's first visit to India in the current capacity after taking charge in May 2022.

On Saturday, the Australian PM held a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

"I am looking forward to being in India in just a few weeks' time for the bilateral visit. And I thank PM Modi for the invitation," said Albanese, confirming the visit.

"Our relationship goes from strength to strength...our economic relationship is important. I think we have complementary economies. I look forward to strengthening that as well, as well as on security issues," he added.

During the visit to the country, EAM Jaishankar met both the Australian PM and the foreign minister.

Warm and wide ranging discussions with FM @SenatorWong at Sydney Harbour today.



Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific strategic picture, progress in the Quad, G20 developments and our respective neighbourhoods.

Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing. The bilateral relationship has undergone an evolution in recent years, developing along a positive track, into a strategic partnership.

Bilateral mechanisms include high-level visits, annual meetings of prime ministers, foreign ministers’ framework dialogue, joint trade and commerce ministerial commission, India-Australia '2+2' foreign secretaries and defence secretaries dialogue.

This year PM Modi is also expected to travel to Australia for the annual quad summit. Quad is a grouping of India, Australia, Japan and the US. According to Japanese media, India will be hosting the Quad foreign ministers meeting in the first week of March.