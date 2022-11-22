Australian parliament ratifies free trade agreement with India

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Australia and India has been approved by the Australian Parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted on Tuesday.

"BREAKING: Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed through parliament," Albanese tweeted.

This occurs shortly after Albanese announced that he will travel to India in March of the following year. On the eve of the 17th G20 conference, he made this announcement.

"I also met with Prime Minister Modi of India, where we discussed the finalization of the closer economic cooperation agreement between Australia and India, which we regard as being very important for expanding the economic relationship between Australia and India. I will visit India in March," said Albanese while addressing the presser on Wednesday.

"We'll take a business delegation to India. And that will be an important visit and an upgrade in the relationship that we have between our two nations," he added.

The trade deal with India gives a significant opportunity for Australian service providers and experts to enter the Indian market, according to Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell.

The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) between Australia and India was signed on April 2.

The Australian government claims that the deal will strengthen Australia's position in the large economy with the highest rate of growth in the world and give Australian companies access to or room to grow in a market with close to 1.5 billion people.