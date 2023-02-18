Ahead of Seoul-Washington joint exercise, North Korea fires ballistic missile

Days before Seoul and Washington are scheduled to start tabletop exercises, North Korea on Saturday fired at least one unspecified ballistic missile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. This is said to Pyongyang's first test since the start of the year. "North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into (the) East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. He referred to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. The Japanese Coast Guard also confirmed that the North fired what seemed like a ballistic missile. Even as the comments from Japan implied it could not be one of North Korea's largest missiles, the Coast Guard did not give more details.

Here are top developments on this story:

1) The North's first exercise since January 1 comes ahead of the Seoul-Washington joint exercises, which are due for Wednesday at the Pentagon.

2) At the allied nuclear drills, called the Deterrence Strategy Committee Tabletop Exercise, senior defence policymakers from both sides will take part, Seoul's defence ministry said. The allies will discuss possible responses to the North's likely nuclear threat.

3) The South Korea-US exercise next week is set to focus on "joint planning, joint management and joint response with Washington's nuclear assets" in case of a nuclear attack by Pyongyang," a ministry official told AFP.

4) On Friday, North Korea threatened an "unprecedentedly" strong response to upcoming US-South Korea drills, describing them as preparations for war. If Washington and Seoul go ahead with the drills, "they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions", a spokesperson for the North Korea foreign ministry was quoted as saying in reports.

5) The Korean Peninsula has seen a rise in military tensions ever since North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state.

6) Pyongyang has been carrying out sanctions-defying weapons test nearly every month despite international criticism.

7) The hermit nation has rebuffed condemnation, saying that it faces threat from Washington and other allies.

8) South Korea and the US are also reportedly planning a range of expanded field exercises, including live fire drills, in the coming weeks and months, news agency Reuters reported.

9) Footages that emerged after a February 9 parade in the North suggest that the country may have created a military unit tasked with operating new intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBMs.

10) The massive parade showed more ICBMs than ever before, including what is believed to be a solid fuel weapon.

(With agency inputs)

