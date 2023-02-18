China's share in global influence undeniable: S Jaishankar

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (February 18) spoke about multiple issues - including global economy, and challenges facing the nations in the current times - as he referred to India's G20 presidency at the Raisina Dialogue 2023. "I am using G20 as a metaphor to underline the point that the development in the world is differing from how it was previously... that rebalancing today is actually creating an emerging multipolarity," the minister underlined. India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia last year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on multiple instances, has cited India's raised stature internationally as one reason linked to the "opportunity" of hosting the G20 nations in 2023.



In his address, Jaishankar also spoke about rebalancing of global power centres over decades. "If you look at production and consumption centres of the world, they differ vastly from what they were in 1945." Globalisation, and de-risking the global economy also found mention in Jaishankar's speech as he asserted: "The United States has been a premier power. In the foreseeable future, I still see it as a premium power. The share of China in the global economy, in global technology and global influence... these are undeniable factors."

His comments on China are significant as the ties between New Delhi and Beijing remain strained over two years after clashes erupted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020, leading to the death of troops on both sides in the line of duty.

India's Foreign Minister in the past has been known for his strong remarks on international issues, including on China tensions. In December, he had stressed: "Diplomatically, we have been very clear. We have been very clear with the Chinese that we will not tolerate any unilaterally change to the Line of Actual Control. And that so long as they continue to seek to do that, and if they have built up forces, which in our minds constitute a serious concern in the border areas, then our relationship is not normal."

On Saturday, Jaishankar further pointed out that the world will see many more powers that will have an influence in global discourse and outcomes in the coming decade. "These nations will sufficiently be separated from the herd, which will contribute to the multipolarity."

