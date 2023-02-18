Russia claims capture of village in eastern Ukrainian region Kharkiv

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The Russian military, in a statement on Saturday (February 18) claimed to have taken control of a village in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv and said that it has been "completely liberated". This comes amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Kyiv which began nearly a year ago. The small village in question is near the key city of Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine.

"The settlement of Gryanykivka, Kharkov region, was completely liberated", said the Russian defence ministry, in a statement, referring to the Ukrainian village of Gryanykivka by its Russian name, as per AFP. Prior to the Russian invasion, the village was home to 600 people. Notably, the city near which the village of Gryanykivka has been on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine locals fear it can be taken over again as Russia has continued to attack several cities including Kupiansk and Bakhmut said the Ukraine army, on Saturday.

They added, that Russian troops were "conducting offensive actions" in these cities and that Ukraine’s east is witnessing the longest and bloodiest battle of the conflict so far, as per media reports. Notably, this was following a statement by the governor of the Luhansk province, in Ukraine’s east who told local media that there has been an uptick in ground and air attacks from Russian forces. "Today it is rather difficult on all directions. There are constant attempts to break through our defence lines," said the governor of Luhansk to local media, addressing the fighting near the city of Kreminna.

(With inputs from agencies)

