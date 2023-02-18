More than 30,000 Wagner fighters suffered injuries or died in Ukraine war, claims US

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

White House spokesman John Kirby said that more than 30,000 mercenaries, who were fighting under the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group, have lost their lives or have been injured since Russia waged war against Ukraine.

Kirby added that significant losses have been borne by the group in recent weeks, with around 9,000 fighters losing their lives in action. He added that people were heavily recruited by Wagner from Russian prisons and the most casualties were untrained convicts.

Even after so many casualties, Wagner made gains near the city of Bakhmut. Around the city, the troops have engaged in some of the fiercest fighting of the war, with Wagner mercenaries getting heavily engaged in efforts of Russia to capture the city, as per media reports.

Ukrainian troops claim that Russia has been sending Wagner fighters in large numbers to attack and an army spokesperson of Ukraine further claimed that Moscow did not evacuate dead and wounded soldiers, because of which they had "places where their bodies are just piled up".

Kirby said further advances by Russia can prove difficult considering that the gains made by the nation in Bakhmut came at a "devastating cost that is not sustainable” and took months to achieve. The city's military significance was also questioned by Kirby.

"It is possible that they may end up being successful in Bakhmut, but it will prove of no real worth to them because it is of no real strategic value," he said.

According to the estimates of UK intelligence officials, the Russian regular forces along with the Wagner troops may have suffered around 175,000-200,000 casualties, which includes 40,000-60,000 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)

