Munich Security Conference: Kamala Harris vows support to Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, who joined world leaders at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, said that even in the face of continued aggression by Russia, Ukraine is still standing a year later. The speech comes days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which took place on 24 February last year.

In an emotional yet strong speech, VP Harris said that after the war started many were wondered how NATO will respond. "Putin thought he could divide NATO... NATO alliance is stronger than ever... and Article 5 is Ironclad," she said during her address. Harris asserted that US has no doubt that this "unity will endure." She said that United States will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes." "There will be more dark days in Ukraine... US and Europe will rise to the task."

In her address, Harris expressed a sense of a stronger-than-ever transatlantic alliance and also praised the "spirit of the Ukrainian people." She also appreciated US President Joe Biden for his "decisive leadership" saying that Washington will not waver in its support for Kyiv.

Vice President Harris rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin for "assault on our common values... an attack on our common humanity." "In the case of Russia's actions in Ukraine... we have examined and these are crimes against humanity."

At the Munich Security Conference, Harris called for a renewed commitment to accountability and rule of law. "Justice must be served for victims both known and unknown." She noted that the fight in Ukraine has "far-reaching global ramifications" and that "no nation is safe when one country can violate the territorial integrity of another... and where a country with imperialist ambitions can go unchecked."

"We have remained strong and we must stay strong because if Putin were to succeed in his attack other nations could feel emboldened," she said. US Vice President chided North Korea and Iran for supplying defence equipment to Russia and also condemned Beijing for deepening its relations with Russia.

"The American people are in awe of the resolve of Ukrainians...there willingness to fight for freedom and liberty... leadership of Zelensky." Speaking about the unity inside US congress, she said Democrats and Republicans are together as they understand the stakes of the war.

