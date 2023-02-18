Former Chelsea forward Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey quake rubble, confirms agent

In a piece of heartbreaking news, the agent of Ghana Footballer Christian Atsu confirmed that the former Newcastle United player has been found dead under the Turkey earthquake rubble at his collapsed home. The Ghanaian player Christian Atsu had been missing since the 6 February earthquake which hit Turkey and collapsed many commercial buildings and apartments, including the apartment of the 31-year-old player in Antakya, Hatay.

"We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian," wrote Newcastle United FC in a tweet.

We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes.



A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.



Rest in peace, Christian. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023 ×

"We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace," wrote Hatayspor. Hatayspor said that the body of player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the collapse, is on his way to be sent to his hometown Ghana.

His agent Nana Sechere, who has been in Hatay, confirmed the news on Saturday on Twitter, writing: It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."

Christian Atsu, Ghana's national football team player, was first reported missing in Turkiye in the aftermath of massive earthquakes that hit the Middle East nation. Later, it was reported he has been found alive inside the rubble but now the latest news from his agent confirms that the player lost his life in the catastrophic earthquake.

He has been playing for Hatayspor in Antakya city in the Turkish Super Lig, since September after stints with Newcastle United, Everton, and Porto. According to several reports, the player was caught in the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria on 6 February. Newcastle was eagerly awaiting word of Atsu and had tweeted a message filled with hope then but the heartbreaking news now had dawned sadness on everyone.

Also Read | Researchers recover beautiful silver wedding dress from 17th-century shipwreck

Atsu played with Newcastle for five seasons after arriving on loan from Chelsea in 2016. During his stint with Newcastle, he assisted the team in regaining Premier League status. Hatayspor's is based out of Antakya, a city in the southern Hatay province of Turkiye, not far from the Syrian border.

A day before the quake hit Turkey, Atsu had participated in a match, entering as a substitute and scoring the game-winning goal against Kasimpasa at home. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkiye and northern Syria the following day. The deadly quake was followed by another 7.5-magnitude jolt. The death toll in the catastrophic earthquake has crossed 45,000.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE