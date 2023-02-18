ugc_banner
LIVE Munich Security Conference: China blasts US over 'spy balloon' saga

WION Web Team
Munich, GermanyUpdated: Feb 18, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Day 2 of the Munich Security Conference: China has slammed the United States for the entire balloon saga which escalated tensions between the two superpowers. 

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war continues to dominate the security conference, with the European Union chief urging allies to 'double down' for Kyiv. 

WION will bring all the live updates from ground zero. Stay tuned!

18 Feb 2023, 5:17 PM (IST)
Kamala Harris speaks at conference - WATCH
18 Feb 2023, 5:13 PM (IST)
Updates from Day 2 of MSC
18 Feb 2023, 4:52 PM (IST)
China blasts US for the balloon saga

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said that Washington's reaction to what the United States has called a Chinese spy balloon as "hysterical and absurd".

"There are many balloons from many countries in the sky. Do you want to down each and every one of them?" Wang said.

"We urge the United States not to do such preposterous things simply to divert attention from its own domestic problems," he added. 

18 Feb 2023, 4:49 PM (IST)
WION's ground report 

WION is reporting from Munich to get first-hand information. 

Watch this interview of Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the conference. 

18 Feb 2023, 4:47 PM (IST)
EU chief speaks at MSC

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen also addressed the security conference. She said that the allies must "double down" on military support for Ukraine, as it fights back against Russian forces. 

"We have to double down and we have to continue the really massive support that is necessary (so) that these imperialistic plans of (President Vladimir) Putin will completely fail," she said. 

18 Feb 2023, 4:44 PM (IST)
Day 2 of MSC | NATO chief on Ukraine war

According to speech seen by news agency AFP, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will tell the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exposed the dangers of Europe's over-reliance on authoritarian regimes and should serve as a lesson. 

"We should not make the same mistake with China and other authoritarian regimes," he will say.  

18 Feb 2023, 4:37 PM (IST)
Munich Security Conference (MSC)

The annual security conference opened on Friday and the focus remained on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, with French President Emmanuel Macron stating that the time was not right for dialogue with Russia as Moscow is intensifying its attacks against Ukraine. 

However, he suggested that it was necessary to already begin preparing the terms of peace for Ukraine.

But also asked the allies to continue to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also joined the opening session virtually as he urged world leaders to speed up support for the war-torn nation. 

Click Here to get all the details from Day 1. 