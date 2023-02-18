LIVE Munich Security Conference: China blasts US over 'spy balloon' saga
Day 2 of the Munich Security Conference: China has slammed the United States for the entire balloon saga which escalated tensions between the two superpowers. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war continues to dominate the security conference, with the European Union chief urging allies to 'double down' for Kyiv.
Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war continues to dominate the security conference, with the European Union chief urging allies to 'double down' for Kyiv.
🔴 LIVE from #MSC2023: 🇺🇸 @VP Kamala Harris https://t.co/TiSjmtRLC0— Munich Security Conference (@MunSecConf) February 18, 2023
🇨🇳 #China: High ranking diplomat Wang Yi said shooting down the #balloon was "absurd and hysterical" and called it an "abuse of force". #MSC2023— Munich Security Conference (@MunSecConf) February 18, 2023
China's top diplomat Wang Yi said that Washington's reaction to what the United States has called a Chinese spy balloon as "hysterical and absurd".
"There are many balloons from many countries in the sky. Do you want to down each and every one of them?" Wang said.
"We urge the United States not to do such preposterous things simply to divert attention from its own domestic problems," he added.
Watch this interview of Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the conference.
#WIONConversation | At the sidelines of the ongoing #MunichSecurityConference, WION's @AnasMallick talked to Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg). The minister talked about 'the war of one man: Vladimir Putin', the sanctions on Russia and more. pic.twitter.com/qi0pAoSnrz— WION (@WIONews) February 18, 2023
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen also addressed the security conference. She said that the allies must "double down" on military support for Ukraine, as it fights back against Russian forces.
"We have to double down and we have to continue the really massive support that is necessary (so) that these imperialistic plans of (President Vladimir) Putin will completely fail," she said.
According to speech seen by news agency AFP, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will tell the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exposed the dangers of Europe's over-reliance on authoritarian regimes and should serve as a lesson.
"We should not make the same mistake with China and other authoritarian regimes," he will say.
The annual security conference opened on Friday and the focus remained on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, with French President Emmanuel Macron stating that the time was not right for dialogue with Russia as Moscow is intensifying its attacks against Ukraine.
However, he suggested that it was necessary to already begin preparing the terms of peace for Ukraine.
But also asked the allies to continue to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also joined the opening session virtually as he urged world leaders to speed up support for the war-torn nation.
