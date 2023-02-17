ugc_banner
LIVE Munich Security conference: Zelensky says 'no alternative to Ukrainian victory', compares Russia to 'Goliath'

WION Web Team
Munich, GermanyUpdated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

US Vice President Kamala Harris is welcomed at Munich's airport by Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder before heading to the venue of this year's Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 16, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Munich security conference: The annual security conference will open today, with issues like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and simmering US-China tensions, expected to dominate the conference. 

WION will bring all the live updates from ground zero. Stay tuned!

17 Feb 2023, 6:40 PM (IST)
Zelensky says 'no alternative to Ukrainian victory'

In the opening address of the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky said that there's "no alternative to Ukrainian victory" and he also compared Russia to "Goliath", who came to destroy their lives. 

He said: "Next year, let's gather here in Munich for the post-war conference, for a free Europe and a free world." 

17 Feb 2023, 6:13 PM (IST)
Opening of the Munich Security Conference 2023
17 Feb 2023, 6:00 PM (IST)
Controversy at the Munich Security Conference

India on Friday (February 17) slammed financier George Soros for his attempt to undermine the democratic structure of the nation. 

Click Here to read the full story. 

George Soros

17 Feb 2023, 5:31 PM (IST)
Munich security conference updates
17 Feb 2023, 5:07 PM (IST)
WION's ground report 

WION is reporting from Munich and will bring the latest information from the conference.

Watch this special report:

17 Feb 2023, 5:05 PM (IST)
Russia not invited

This year's security conference is significant as it will be held just days ahead of the Ukrane war anniversary. 

And also for the first time in two decades, Russian leaders were not invited to the Munich Security Conference. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's will is set to open with a video address. 

17 Feb 2023, 5:02 PM (IST)
Munich security conference: What to expect?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron will speak at the opening event. 

The conference will be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. 

Major issues to discuss at the conference

-Russia's invasion of Ukraine
-Supply of weapons to Kyiv
-US-China tensions after spy balloon saga
-Climate change

17 Feb 2023, 4:44 PM (IST)
Focus on Russia-Ukraine war, US-China tensions

The top level diplomats and military officers from around the world gathered for the Security Conference in the German city of Munich.

The security conference is annual gathering that is focused on defence and diplomacy.

Watch this report: 

17 Feb 2023, 4:35 PM (IST)
Munich security conference

The Munich Security Conference is a major annual global gathering focused on defence and diplomacy. The main purpose of the conference is to debate issues of global concern. 

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is expected to dominate this year's conference. The conference also aims at drawing the world's attention to the issues, geopolitical tensions, etc that might become big in the future. 

To analyse the European security amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, top politicians, military officers and diplomats from around the world gathered in Munich on Friday. 

German Defence Minister Pistorius said that the conference is more important than ever. 