India slams George Soros for his controversial 'regime change' remarks

India on Friday (February 17) slammed financier George Soros for his attempt to undermine the democratic structure of the nation. The ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that Soros' comments are not just an attempt to hurt India's image, he also talks of "regime change".

While speaking during the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, Soros made controversial remarks aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined" and the troubles faced by the businessman would "significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government" and "open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms".

While responding to the claims, Smriti Irani, who is the minister for women and child development, told reporters at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office: "A foreign power at the centre of which is a man named George Soros has announced that he will hurt India’s democratic structure."

"He has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be his main target. He has also announced that he will help build a system in India that will protect his interests, not India’s,” Irani added.

She said, "This is not just an attempt to hurt India’s image, if you listen to him carefully, he talks of regime change. India has always defeated foreign powers whenever it was challenged and will continue to defeat them in the future too."

Today, as a citizen, I call upon every individual and organisation- societal or political, to denounce the intentions of such individual who seeks to weaken our democratic interests.



India has defeated imperialistic designs before, and shall do so again.



- Smt. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/sdzwn1siCw — BJP (@BJP4India) February 17, 2023 ×

India's main opposition party, Indian National Congress, also slammed the comments made by Soros. Jairam Ramesh, who is the Congress General Secretary in charge of communications tweeted: "Whether the ‘PM-linked Adani scam’ sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros."

"Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes," he added.

Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties & our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 17, 2023 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE