Chinese officials visit Taiwan for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic, face protests

A group of six Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan, on Saturday (February 18) for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago at the invitation of Taipei’s city government for a cultural festival. Meanwhile, at least a dozen pro-Independence supporters raised slogans in protest of their arrival outside the airport while a small group of pro-China supporters shouted in their welcome, reported Reuters. This comes amid soaring military tensions between Beijing and Taipei and China’s increasing claim over Taiwan which sees itself as distinct from the Chinese mainland with its own constitution and democratically elected leaders.

The delegation from Beijing was led by the deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, Liu Xiaodong who arrived at Taipei’s Songshan airport and was immediately ushered into a van along with heavy security and driven away. Meanwhile, pro-independence protesters were reportedly heard shouting “Taiwan and China, separate countries” and “Chinese people, get out”.

Notably, Chinese officials were invited to Taipei by the city’s government to attend the Lantern Festival, by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an who is from the main opposition party the Kuomintang. The party is said to have traditionally supported close relations with China. Ahead of the three-day visit by the Chinese officials, Chiang told reporters they “very much welcomed” the delegation.

He added that the arrangements for the Chinese officials will be “low-key, simple, and secure” as set out by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council. In the past couple of months, China has continued to carry out military activities near Taiwan while also refusing to speak to the Tawainese government led by President Tsai Ing-wen who took office in 2016 and they believe is a separatist. Beijing has recently also ramped up pressure on Taiwan under President Xi Jinping, who has said “reunification” with Taiwan is essential and must not be passed on to future generations.

