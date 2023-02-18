Top Pentagon official in Taiwan amid stir against visit by Chinese group: Reports

A top Pentagon official has arrived in Taiwan, reports suggested on Friday (February 17). The visit by Michael Chase, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, assumes significance when Beijing's ties with Washington have shown no signs of improvement. The balloon row is the latest to sour the relations of the two countries.

In a report by news agency Reuters, a Pentagon spokesperson refused to comment on the visit but referred to the threat faced by Taiwan because of China. "We don't have a comment on specific operations.. but I would highlight that our support for, and defence relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People's Republic of China," the report quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Last year, the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi - the then House Speaker - had prompted an angry response from Beijing. Quoting Taiwan’s Defence Minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, the British news platform the Guardian reported he did not confirm the visit. “If any team that is friendly to us want to visit, they will let us know. Suggestions that are beneficial to Taiwan’s defence operations are very good, and they are all good opportunities," he said.

The visit also comes at a time when a group of Chinese officials are in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei. Their arrival was reportedly followed by protests from pro-Independence activists.

Earlier this week, the Taiwanese government allowed the trip of six Chinese officials, lead by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government.

(With agency inputs)

