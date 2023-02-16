Sanctions imposed by China on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon over Taiwan arms sales

The Chinese ministry of commerce said on Thursday (February 16) that it has sanctioned Lockheed Martin and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies over participation in arms sales to Taiwan.

In a statement, the Chinese commerce ministry said that Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Missile and Defense Corp, which is a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corp, are not allowed to engage in "import and export activities related to China".

The announcement comes amid simmering tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan, which escalated after a recent balloon saga when the US military shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon.

However, China had claimed that it was civilian airspace used for research and was believed to have drifted due to wind. Beijing had even warned of "countermeasures against relevant US entities that undermine China's sovereignty and security".

After China's move, Lockheed said in a statement, "Foreign Military Sales are government-to-government transactions and we work closely with the U.S. government on any military sales to international customers."

WATCH | Amazon Charges 50% commission from sellers?

It added, Lockheed Martin closely adheres to United States government policy with regard to conducting business with foreign governments." Lockheed exports to more than 70 countries.

On the other hand, Raytheon declined to comment. News agencies have mentioned that Raytheon Technologies sells its Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, as well as landing gear and controls, to China's commercial aviation industry.

Notably, Neither company sells defence products to China.

Besides sanctions, both companies have been banned from further investing in China and also the senior management has been barred from entering the country. Beijing cancelled residence permits for any staff in China and imposed fines that are double the contracted amounts of their arms sales to Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE