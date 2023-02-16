Taiwan Army finds remnants of suspected Chinese balloon on remote Dongyin island

The Chinese balloon saga is too reluctant to die down any time soon. Taiwanese military on Thursday stated that found the debris of a possible crashed weather balloon which is most likely to be Chinese. In its statement, the Taiwanese army said that its forces on Dongyin island observed an unknown object falling from the sky and then found the remains of a balloon on a shooting range, reported Reuters news agency.

Dongyin island is a part of the Taiwan-controlled Matsu archipelago off the coast of China's Fuzhou.

"The preliminary investigation determined that the remains were of a meteorological detecting instrument, which have been collected by the relevant departments for further evaluation," the statement from Taiwan's army read.

Giving out a brief description of the balloon, the army said that it was an about 1-metre diameter sphere and had an instrument box marked with simplified Chinese characters. The characters, the army said, are used in China and not Taiwan. It read, "Taiyuan Radio No. 1 Factory Co., Ltd.", "GTS13 digital atmospheric sounding instrument" and "meteorological instrument."

Many Chinese military aircraft, in the last many years, have entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), as per Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense. A few days ago, as per a report, a Taiwanese official revealed that several Chinese surveillance balloons were allegedly spotted over Taiwan in the last few years.

However, on Tuesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said that all the balloons were weather balloons. Tensions have only escalated between China and Taiwan in the recent past. Both nations are caught in a debate on the status of the island.

While Taiwan calsd itself a sovereign country, China continues to boast about its One-China policy, with Taipei as its inalienable part. Earlier, there were also reports that Chinese drones flew over Taiwan. Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taepei last year had outraged China which retaliated by carrying out extensive military drills around Taiwan.

