Top 10 world news: Mirabai Chanu wins India its 1st medal at the 2020 Olympics, Night curfew imposed in Afghanistan & more

Mirabai Chanu has won India its first weightlifting silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. It is a landmark victory for India and Chanu, as this is India's second Olympic weightlifting medal. Two decades earlier Indian athlete Karnam Malleswari had won the first Indian medal (Bronze) at the Sydney Olympic Games in the women's 69kg weight class.

In other news, in Afghanistan, a night curfew has been implemented across 31 of the country's 34 provinces. This was done in response to the increasing violence caused by the Taliban offensive. The insurgent group has taken control of large swathes of land in the country, capturing key border crossings with the neighbouring countries. Many provincial capitals have been encircled by them as well.

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu wins India's first medal in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category

Afghanistan: Night curfew imposed to curb Taliban advance

Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops

UK government is letting people get infected by Covid, aide claims

Engage in ‘serious negotiations’, US tells Taliban

Tokyo 2020: South Korean broadcaster shows offensive images to introduce countries

Baghdad blast: Iraq PM says suspects arrested

'New day' for Samoa as government gets to work months late

Thousands to join Budapest Pride march in protest over new anti-LGBT law

As per US Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson not yet astronauts

From the perspective of the United States government, Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson are not yet astronauts as the New Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires astronaut candidates to be a member of the flight crew.