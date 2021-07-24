As per US Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson not yet astronauts

As per the new rules by New Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), astronaut hopefuls must be part of the flight crew and make contributions to space flight safety. This means that Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson may not yet be astronauts from the perspective of the US government.

The Commercial Astronaut Wings programme updates were announced on Tuesday.

In order to qualify as commercial astronauts, space-goers must travel 50 miles above the Earth's surface, which both Mr Bezos and Mr Branson accomplished.

However, altitude aside, the agency says would-be astronauts must have also "demonstrated activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety".

Also read | 'Tiny little fragile thing': Bezos returns to Earth 'awestruck', ready for another flight

As per the statement by FAA, these changes brought the wings scheme more in line with its role to protect public safety.

Meanwhile, Bezos after landing on Earth after a historic space flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket said the Earth is a "tiny little fragile thing, and as we move about the planet we're damaging it."

"Every astronaut who's been up into space, they say that it changes them ... they look at it and they're kind of amazed and awestruck by the Earth and its beauty, but also by its fragility, and I can vouch for that," Bezos said after his capsule landed safely completing a 10 miniute and 20 second stay in space.