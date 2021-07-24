Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops

US-led coalition in Iraq said on Saturday that a drone attack was carried out on military base hosting US troops. The base is located in Iraqi Kurdistan. There were no casualties.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi is expected to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on Monday. They may discuss a possible full US troop pullout.

"An unmanned aerial system impacted a coalition base in Kurdistan" in the early hours of Friday, coalition spokesman US Colonel Wayne Marotto said in a statement.

"There were no casualties and no damage as a result of the attack," he said, adding "the United States and coalition forces will stay vigilant and maintain the inherent right to self-defence."

Iraqi Kurdish media outlets said the attack targeted a base at Al-Harir, 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region.

The attack has been blamed on pro-Iranian armed groups. The attack is latest in a spate of attacks on US military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq.

