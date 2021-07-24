Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu wins India's first medal in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has won the first medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she bagged silver after lifting 202kg (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category on Saturday (July 24). China's HOU Zhihu, who lifted total of 210kg, clinched the gold medal, on the other hand, Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia won the bronze medal.

It was a historic feat for Chanu as her win came two decades after Indian trailblazer Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal (Bronze) while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women’s 69kg weight category.

Chanu lifted 84kg and 87kg successfully. She began with a 84kg lift in her first attempt in the snatch segment and went on to improve with an 87kg lift. However, she failed to lift 89kg as she was placed in the second spot. China's HOU Zhihu created an Olympic record as she lifted 94kg.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind wished Chanu on her outstanding win. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting."

