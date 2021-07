Tokyo Olympics 2020: Saurabh Chaudhary - Shooting

Saurabh Chaudhary will be the cynosure in Shooting as he will participate in his debut Olympics in the 10m men's air pistol event. He is just 19-years of age yet he has intrigued with his colossal ability.

He is the youngest Indian gold medallist at the Asian Games as he won an award in the 2018 version. He won eight Gold awards at ISSF World Cup and as of late won a Gold in ISSF World Cup too, making him one of the competitors to get a medal for the country.

(Photograph:Reuters)