Tokyo Olympics, 10m Air Pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary becomes first Indian to reach finals

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary has secured a spot in the finals after finishing first in the 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics men's hockey: India beat New Zealand 3-2 in first match

Chaudhary's scores read 95, 98, 98, 100, 98 and 97. Meanwhile Abhishek Verma fails to make the cut as he finishes 17th with scores of 94, 96, 98, 97, 98 and 92

Chaudhary, an Asian Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist, started in an excellent fashion, as he was placed ninth after two series in the 10m air pistol men's Qualification. He jumped four points to be placed fifth after three series.

Chaudhary then went on to score a perfect 100 and got placed second after four series and then claimed the top spot at the end of the fifth series.

IN PICS| When India's Top Guns roared at the Olympics

Appearing in his maiden Olympics, 19-year-old Chaudhary shot a total of 586 in the qualifications, including a perfect 100 in the fourth series following back-to-back 98, to march his way into the eight-man summit showdown, which comprises a world-class field.

Abhishek Verma, the other Indian in the fray, was also in contention to make the cut after staging an excellent rally, but two eights in the final series dashed his hopes. He finished 17th with 575.

(Inputs from Agency)