Tokyo Olympics men's hockey: India beat New Zealand 3-2 in first match

Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals off penalty corners as India survived some anxious moments to scrape through to a 3-2 win against New Zealand to start their Olympic Games men`s hockey campaign on a winning note here on Saturday.



Rupinderpal Singh had equalised for India in the 10th minute after New Zealand had gone ahead off a penalty corner conversion by Kane Russel.



Harmanpreet scored off successive penalty corners in the 26th and 33rd minute to give India a 3-1 lead.



Stephen Jenness reduced the margin for New Zealand. The Black Sticks created a lot of pressure in the fourth quarter but could not find the equaliser.