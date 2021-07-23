When India's top guns roared at the Olympics

Major Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore hits Bullseye

Indian shooter Major Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore shows his Olympic silver medal.

Rathore won the silver medal at the Athens Olympics as he finished second in the men's double trap shooting event behind Sheikh Ahmed Al-Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates.

Wang Zheng of China took the bronze medal.

(Photograph:AFP)