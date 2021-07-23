When India's top guns roared at the Olympics

Indian shooter Major Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore shows his Olympic silver medal.
Rathore won the silver medal at the Athens Olympics as he finished second in the men's double trap shooting event behind Sheikh Ahmed Al-Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates.
Wang Zheng of China took the bronze medal.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rajyawardhan Singh's silver medal
Indian shooter Major Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore shows his Olympic silver medal to a waiting crowd of supporters as he arrives back home.
(Photograph:AFP)
Bindra's gold at Beijing
India's shooter Abhinav Bindra listens to his coach Gaby after winning the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle shooting finals for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games at the Beijing Shooting Hall.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mary Kom & Saina Nehwal
Indian London Olympic 2012 medalists for badminton Saina Nehwal and boxer Mary Kom display their bronze medals.
Two silver and four bronze Olympic medals were brought home by Indian athletes after the 2012 Games held in London.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mary Kom makes India proud
Gold medalist Nicola Adams of Great Britain stands with silver medalist Cancan Ren of China, Bronze medalists Mary Kom of India and Marlene Esparza of the US on the podium of the the women's boxing flyweight final of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the ExCel Arena in London.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mary Kom's fight
M.C. Mary Kom of India duels with Nicola Adams of Great Britain during the women's flyweight boxing semi-finals of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the ExCel Arena in London.
Adams was awarded a 11-6 points decision as she beat the Indian boxer.
(Photograph:AFP)
PV Sindhu: India's pride
Indian badminton player and Olympic silver medalist P.V. Sindhu and her coach, P.Gopichand being greeted on their arrival at the airport in Hyderabad in 2016.
India swelled with pride after badminton champion P.V. Sindhu became the first woman in the country's history to win an Olympic silver medal.
(Photograph:AFP)
P.V Sindhu's silver journey
Indian badminton player and Olympic silver medalist P.V Sindhu takes part in a parade after arriving home from the Rio Olympics in Hyderabad.