Engage in ‘serious negotiations’, US tells Taliban 

The world will not accept the imposition by force of a government in Afghanistan, said a spokesperson of US State Department.

After the Taliban insisted it will not agree on ceasefire and peace unless there is an agreement on a new government in Afghanistan, the United States has called on the group “to engage in serious negotiations”.

US State Department’s deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said, “We call on the Taliban to engage in serious negotiations to determine a political roadmap for Afghanistan's future that leads to a just and durable settlement.”

“A negotiated settlement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban is the only way to end 40 years of war and bring Afghans to peace that they seek and deserve,” spokesperson added.

The world will not accept the imposition by force of a government in Afghanistan, she said. And also added that legitimacy and assistance for any Afghan government can only be possible if that government has a basic right, basic respect excuse me for human rights.

The violence should also end against the Afghans, who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war, Porter stressed.

A report on Friday said, the Taliban beheaded an Afghan interpreter for US Army in May.

(With inputs from agencies)