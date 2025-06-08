/Top 10 world news: Israel warns Greta Thunberg to turn back; Covid cases crosses 6,000 mark in India, and more

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz has made it clear that the country will not allow an aid ship carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and eleven others to break its naval blockade of Gaza. Katz said the move is necessary to prevent arms from being delivered to Hamas.



Active COVID 19 cases in India breached the 6,000 mark on Sunday (June 8) with 378 new infections reported in the last 24 hours,. According to the Union Health Ministry data the total number of active Covid-19 cases is 6,133, while the toll recorded since January now stands at 65.



‘You won't reach Gaza’: Israel warns 'antisemite' Greta Thunberg to 'turn back' - Who all areaboard the ship?

India Covid update: 378 new infections reported in last 24 hours, breach 6,000 mark

Elon Musk ‘went nuclear’ on Trump, can he ever return to US President's good books? Here's what JD Vance has to say

US Vice President JD Vance weighed in on whether Elon Musk can ever mend ties with Donald Trump after their public fallout earlier this week. Trump and his former 'first buddy' have exchanged sharp jabs on social media, with Musk even suggesting Trump’s name was on “the Epstein files”.



Who is Miguel Uribe Turbay? The Colombian presidential candidate shot at campaign rally

Miguel Uribe Turbay, a right-leaning Colombian politician and a candidate for the 2026 presidential elections, was shot during a campaign rally in Bogotá on Saturday.

‘Bypass security, no tracking, no records’: Elon Musk’s DOGE secretly transmitted WhiteHousedata via Starlink

Elon Musk’s team at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) installed a Starlink Wi-Fi terminal on the White House roof and used it to transmit a large amount of data, all of it undetected, a report by The Washington Post has revealed.



‘Tamil one of the greatest languages of India,’ says Amit Shah, regrets not knowing it

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Tamil as one of the greatest languages of India and offered an apology for not knowing it and being unable to convey his message in the language.



Meghalaya murder mystery | What happened before they vanished? Inside the tourist couple’s last 12 hours

The 12 hours that a Madhya Pradesh couple spent at East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya's Nongriat village while visiting the famous double-decker living root bridge have now been explained, say investigators who interviewed the villagers and recorded their statements.



Assam to invoke 1950 law, fast-track deportation of illegal immigrants: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam will now use a 1950 law to fast-track the deportation of illegal immigrants and not rely on taking the expulsion proceedings through the Foreigners Tribunals that are long-drawn, after a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India observed that the state does not always need to go through the judiciary to identify and deport foreigners.



‘India is 10 years behind Pakistan,’ Afridi’s bizarre remark sparks outrage – ‘Is he on drugs? Ask netizens

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has made headlines again for all the wrong reasons. Known for spitting venom against India with his over-the-top political and personal comments, Afridi's latest remarks made netizens question, ‘Is he on drugs?’



'He’s an ILLEGAL ALIEN!' TikTok’s most-followed star, Khaby Lame detained by ICE, then posts on Instagram - Where is he now?

Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikToker, was detained by US immigration authorities earlier this month for overstaying his visa, according to an official statement provided to Men’s Journal by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).