/‘Tamil one of the greatest languages of India,’ says Amit Shah, regrets not knowing it

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Tamil as one of the greatest languages of India and offered an apology for not knowing it and being unable to convey his message in the language.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Madurai on Sunday, Shah began his speech by apologising for not being able to speak “one of the greatest languages of India”.

“I apologise to the party workers of Tamil Nadu as I cannot talk to them in one of the greatest languages of India, Tamil,” Shah said.

He also assured the party workers that the DMK will be defeated in 2026 polls and an NDA government of the BJP-AIADMK would form.

“The NDA government of the BJP-AIADMK alliance will be formed here in 2026. I live in Delhi, but my ears are always on Tamil Nadu. MK Stalin says that Amit Shah cannot defeat DMK. He is right. It’s not me, but the people of Tamil Nadu will defeat you,” he said.

The hailing of Tamil by Shah comes at a time when the MK Stalin-led state government is accusing the Centre of imposing Hindi through the proposed three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The NEP issue sparked an intense row between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government in March this year.

Chief Minister MK Stalin sparred with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the implementation of NEP in the state, even alleging that the Centre was holding funds as a form of blackmail.



Stalin said that the Union government was sowing the seeds of another language war. Language has long been an emotive issue for the state that was rocked by anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s.



Pradhan stressed that the NEP “does not advocate the imposition of any language” on states and upholds the principle of linguistic freedom.

He appealed to Stalin to rise above political differences and not politicise education.



Earlier, Shah offered prayers at the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.