/Who is Miguel Uribe Turbay? The Colombian presidential candidate shot at campaign rally

Miguel Uribe Turbay, a right-leaning Colombian politician and a candidate for the 2026 presidential elections, was shot during a campaign rally in Bogotá on Saturday. The attack reportedly occurred in the city’s Modelia neighbourhood at approximately 5 p.m. local time, where Uribe was struck in the back by unidentified armed assailants while he was addressing supporters on stage.

According to local media, multiple shots were fired, hitting Uribe and he sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the knee. Uribe collapsed immediately and was later transported to a nearby clinic in critical condition. A video, going viral on social media, shortly after the incident captured the moment gunfire interrupted his speech.

Who was Miguel Uribe Turbay?

Uribe, currently aged 39, was born in Bogota and is a senator representing the opposition Democratic Centre party, founded by former President Álvaro Uribe (no relation). He is widely known to be an outspoken critic of President Gustavo Petro’s leftist policies. Uribe was elected to the Senate in 2022. Miguel's mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in 1991 during a failed rescue operation after being kidnapped by Pablo Escobar’s Medellín cartel.

Uribe's political lineage is as significant as his ideology, since he is the grandson of former Colombian President Julio César Turbay Ayala. His father, a businessman was also a union leader with ties to the Liberal Party. Uribe holds degrees from Universidad de los Andes and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Uribe is married to Maria Claudia Tarazona and has a son, his political career began at the age of 26 when he was elected to Bogotá’s City Council. After this, he served as the city’s Secretary of Government and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2019. Turbay announced his candidacy for the 2026 Presidential elections in March 2025, with his campaign emphasising on restoring order and combating the resurgence of violence in Colombia.

Political Reactions

The attack already shocked the world, with several comparisons being drawn to Colombia’s violent political history. President Gustavo Petro condemned the incident as an assault on democracy. The Colombian government has also pledged enhanced security for political candidates ahead of the 2026 elections. As of now, Uribe Turbay has been taken to the Santa Fe Foundation hospital for emergency neurosurgery, but his situation is critical.

