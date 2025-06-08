/‘India is 10 years behind Pakistan,’ Afridi’s bizarre remark sparks outrage – ‘Is he on drugs? Ask netizens

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has made headlines again for all the wrong reasons. Known for spitting venom against India with his over-the-top political and personal comments, Afridi's latest remarks made netizens question, ‘Is he on drugs?’

Per several reports, Afridi has made a bizarre comment while speaking during an event in Pakistan, saying India is ten years behind Pakistan regarding growth and development and that they dream of competing with Pakistan but can never come up to par with them. The former team captain continued, saying calling India Pakistan’s enemy is an insult to his country.

“India is 10 years behind Pakistan and dreams of defeating us and being our equal. Pakistan is the fastest-growing country in the world, with the most advanced technology. Even calling India our enemy is an insult to Pakistan,” Afridi said in his latest comment, as carried out by several publications.



His remarks, however, haven’t sat too well among the netizens, who tore into him for being so delusional. Taking to their social media handles, countless users bashed Afridi for his latest comments.



Meanwhile, it’s not the first time that Afridi has faced backlash for his anti-India comments. Recently, following the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Kashmir, where Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, all tourists from India and abroad, Afridi pointed fingers at the Indian Army for their failure in stopping such a barbaric attack from happening on their soil.

“If a firecracker were to burst in India, fingers will always be pointed at Pakistan,” Afridi said on a chat show on Pakistan’s Samaa TV. “You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir, and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people).”



Not only this, but Afridi even criticised Indian media’s coverage of the incident, linking it to a Bollywood movie production. He also took a jibe at certain Indian cricketers for accusing Pakistan of its involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.



The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for this attack.