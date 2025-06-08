/Elon Musk ‘went nuclear’ on Trump, can he ever return to US President's good books? Here's what JD Vance has to say

US Vice President JD Vance weighed in on whether Elon Musk can ever mend ties with Donald Trump after their public fallout earlier this week. Trump and his former 'first buddy' have exchanged sharp jabs on social media, with Musk even suggesting Trump’s name was on “the Epstein files”.

Musk’s online comments were brought up while Vance was recording an episode of the Theo Von podcast, which was released on Saturday. Vance responded during the interview, describing the billionaire’s attacks on the president as a “big mistake”.

‘Maybe that’s not possible now’

“I’m always going to be loyal to the president, and I hope that eventually Elon comes back into the fold,” Vance said, while sitting in front of a painting of Trump. “Maybe that’s not possible now because he’s gone so nuclear,” he said.

In recent days, Musk, former chief of the Department of Government Efficiency, accused Trump of having ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and even hinted that he should be impeached. While Trump’s name has appeared in court documents relating to Epstein, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Republicans rally behind Trump

Musk has also publicly opposed Trump’s spending bill, arguing it will worsen the national deficit. In response, Trump dismissed Musk as having “lost his mind” and warned that his government contracts could be at risk.

Several Republicans have defended Trump in the wake of Musk’s posts, including Vance, who stressed the damage the feud could cause.

“If he and the president are in some blood feud, most importantly it’s going to be bad for the country, but I don’t think it’s going to be good for Elon either,” Vance said.

Musk deletes post but continues to provoke

Though Musk deleted the post claiming Trump was on the “Epstein list,” he has continued making indirect references to it in his recent posts.

“I just think it’s a huge mistake for the world’s wealthiest man … to be at this war with the world’s most powerful man,” Vance said on the podcast.