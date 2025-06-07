/Trump-Musk breakup: US prez calls Elon ‘big-time drug addict’, warns JD Vance to be 'cautious' when speaking about Tesla boss publicly

After a dramatic public clash with Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump made a series of phone calls to allies in an effort to take control of the narrative. In those calls, Trump is reported to have called Musk a “big-time drug addict” as he tried to make sense of the tech billionaire’s behaviour, according to a Washington Post report.

The feud escalated when Musk accused Trump of being linked to Jeffrey Epstein, and also called for Trump’s impeachment. The president responded by launching a smear campaign against his one-time ally.

“Musk was ‘a big-time drug addict,’ Trump said at one point as he tried to make sense of Musk’s behaviour,” a source familiar with the phone conversations told the Washington Post.

Musk’s drug use under scrutiny again

Elon Musk has previously admitted to using ketamine to treat depression. The New York Times reported recently that Musk was taking enough ketamine during his public appearances that he mentioned it was affecting his bladder. He was also seen travelling with a pill box containing medication marked as Adderall.

Trump tells aides to tread carefully

Following the public blow-up on Thursday, Trump reportedly told his team not to escalate the situation further. According to the report, he urged Vice President JD Vance to be cautious when speaking about Musk publicly.

Though tensions only became visible last week, the relationship between Trump and Musk had reportedly started breaking down much earlier.

White House maintains focus on cost-cutting plan

Despite the drama, White House officials have insisted that Trump is still focused on his agenda.

“President Trump and the entire Administration will continue the important mission of cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from our federal government on behalf of taxpayers, and the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill is critical to helping accomplish that mission,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Behind the scenes, retaliation being discussed

Behind closed doors, however, there has been growing talk of retaliatory action against Musk. Trump has already hinted at potential moves by calling for more public scrutiny into Musk’s government contracts through a Truth Social post.

“I feel like the kids of a bitter divorce, where you’re just saying, ‘I really wish Mommy and Daddy would stop screaming,’” said Senator Ted Cruz on his podcast, summing what many in Washington are feeling over the high-profile feud.