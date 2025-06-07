'Trump has 3.5 years left': Only TWO Republicans are more popular than Musk - SPOILER! It's not Kash Patel or Rubio

The relationship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has now become a very public feud, with both exchanging sharp personal jabs. What started as disagreements over policy has turned into a battle to see who wields bigger influence.

Musk didn’t stop at criticising Trump’s latest legislative push. He went a step further, talking about unseating Republicans who backed the bill and even floated the idea of launching a third party. “Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40+ years,” Musk wrote on X, in what many saw as a warning to Republicans picking sides.

Musk’s popularity still strong among Republicans

Despite his recent fallouts and growing criticism over the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk remains one of the most popular figures in the Republican Party. He continues to enjoy favourability ratings that most Republicans can only dream of.

In an April Reuters/Ipsos poll, 54% of Republicans had a “very favourable” view of Trump, and 50% said the same about Vice President JD Vance. Musk followed closely at 43%. His popularity was well ahead of other Republican figures like Pete Hegseth (33%) and Michael Waltz (18%).

Approval beyond party lines

A separate Marquette University Law School poll showed Musk’s popularity among the general public was also notable. His 22% “very favourable” rating was just behind Trump’s 25% and on par with Vance.

Even after DOGE’s decline in popularity, Musk’s work in that area remains well-supported in Republican circles. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll in April, 63% of Republicans and 70% of Trump voters said they “strongly support” the cuts introduced by DOGE.

A strong base, but not unquestioned loyalty

While Musk enjoys strong approval ratings, it doesn’t necessarily translate to unwavering support. A Quinnipiac University poll in April showed that while 71% of Republicans believed Musk had the right amount of power in Trump’s administration, only 8% felt he had too little. This suggests that although Republicans like Musk, many may not want him to have more influence.

Even so, his overall popularity remains stable. The Economist/YouGov poll found that 76% of Republicans view him favourably, and a New York Times/Siena College poll in late April reported a 77% favourability rating among GOP voters.

Only Trump and Vance are more popular

Musk’s standing in the Republican Party ranks just behind Trump and JD Vance. According to the Economist/YouGov poll, Trump holds an 87% approval rating among Republicans, while Vance is at 80%. These numbers show that, for now, Musk is third in line when it comes to popularity in the party.

However, this could change quickly. With Trump known for going after rivals, the fallout from this break-up may hurt Musk’s standing. His numbers could dip if Trump targets him directly in the coming weeks.