/MAGA loves Musk too! Here's how Elon Musk's popularity among Republicans could hurt Donald Trump's future plans

US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk are going through something a GenZ netizen would call a very messy breakup right now.

But their spat could affect the Republican Party’s future plans. What initially seemed like a personal disagreement now very well has the potential to be a moment of serious political implications.

While Trump remains the central figure of the Republican base, Musk’s growing popularity among conservatives may create unexpected roadblocks for the president.

Musk’s influence goes beyond his wealth and X platform

Elon Musk is not just the richest man in the world or the owner of X (formerly Twitter). His real strength lies in the admiration he receives from a large part of the Republican base, the same group that makes up Trump’s most loyal supporters.

Although Musk may never replace Trump as the god of the MAGA movement, his strong favourability among Republican voters could make him a powerful force in the party’s internal politics.

A threat to Trump’s agenda, not just his ego

Musk’s popularity could complicate Trump’s future plans. With the Republican Party relying heavily on unity for pushing legislation and winning midterm elections, any divide could hurt their chances.

Even during his time heading DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), Musk attracted support from Republicans who appreciated his focus on reducing spending. Despite some clashes with GOP figures, his cost-cutting measures aligned with conservative goals.

Poll numbers show Musk’s steady rise in Republican favour

Recent polling paints a clear picture. According to the latest Economist/YouGov survey, 76 percent of Republicans view Musk favourably. That number climbs to 77 percent in a New York Times/Siena College poll. In comparison, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune trail far behind in popularity.

Only two Republicans are more popular than Musk among the base, Donald Trump, with an approval of 87 percent, and his vice president JD Vance, who stands at 80 percent.

What’s striking is that Musk has held these numbers despite criticism over DOGE’s performance, secretive operations, and unmet promises of saving trillions. His support among Republican voters has barely moved.

Why GOP voters like Musk?

Musk’s image has been built around efficiency, wealth, and disruption, qualities many conservative voters admire. His DOGE initiatives, focus on cutting government budgets, and outspoken style have helped him win support.

His online presence also plays a big role. Musk connects with young conservative-leaning men who follow him for his views, business success, and anti-establishment stance. This group often supports Musk regardless of his political alignment, giving him influence beyond party lines.

Even if the recent clash with Trump weakens his standing, Musk is unlikely to fade from the GOP spotlight anytime soon.