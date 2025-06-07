/Move to patch up with Trump? Musk deletes his 'BIG BOMB' Epstein post targeting US president

Elon Musk, earlier dropped a "big bombshell" during his feud with US President Donald Trump, claiming that Trump was on the list of Jeffrey Epstein.

However, on Saturday, the billionaire and "ex-buddy" of Trump deleted his post.

On Thursday night, Musk wrote on X, "Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

Musk also responded to a post that claimed, “In 1992 Trump partied with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Responding to a post on social media that said whether Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him, Musk said: “Yes.”

This started a stream of reactions and outbursts from legacy media, both in Trump's camp and his opposing camp. Those in the opposing camp argued that Trump's name must be in the files; that's why the administration had not made it public.

James Fishback, principal architect of the "DOGE Checks" initiative, who earlier criticised Musk for his tweets targeting Trump, praised tech tycoon after he deleted all posts directed at Trump.

Noting Musk's deleted posts, Fishback urged the billionaire to take the next steps by offering an apology to Trump. "Elon has deleted his slanderous tweets about the President of the United States. Good first step. Next up: a full-throated apology to Trump and his family," he said.

Earlier, it all started when Fishback responded to Musk's post about forming a new political party.

"You owe President Trump a full-throated apology, and every hour you delay, it'll make an eventual apology less sincere," he wrote.

"You can substantively disagree with the President on policy, but you should not have baselessly and personally attacked him," Fishback added.