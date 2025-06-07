/Trump-Musk bromance officially over? Trump says 'no' to patch up with Elon, threatens ‘very serious consequences if...'

US President Donald Trump has warned of “very serious consequences” if Elon Musk backs Democratic candidates who oppose the Republican Party’s major budget legislation.

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday (June 07), Trump said, “If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that.” When asked what those consequences might be, Trump declined to elaborate but repeated, “He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that.”

No plans to mend ties with Musk

Trump also made it clear that he has no interest in repairing his relationship with Musk after their public fallout earlier in the week. When asked if he would consider making amends, he simply replied, “No.”

Asked whether their relationship was over, he added, “I would assume so, yeah.”

The president said he had no plans to speak to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, stating, “I’m too busy doing other things. I have no intention of speaking to him.”

Accusations of disrespect and old allegations resurface

Trump criticised Musk for being disrespectful, saying, “I think it’s a very bad thing, because he’s very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the President.”

Musk had earlier posted, then deleted, a series of attacks on X (formerly Twitter), including one suggesting Trump had links to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Trump dismissed the claim, calling it “old news”, and added, “Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it.”

Musk’s criticism of GOP bill triggered conflict

Before the spat erupted, Musk had criticised a Republican-backed spending bill that recently passed in the House. In response, Trump told reporters at the White House, “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Shortly after, Musk posted calls for Trump’s impeachment and claimed that Trump’s tariff policy could lead to a recession. Trump responded on Truth Social, saying Musk should have voiced his objections earlier, and suggested cutting off government support for Musk’s companies.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” Trump wrote. “I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Trump not focused on investigations or contract cuts

Although Trump floated the idea of cancelling Musk’s federal contracts, on Saturday he said he hadn’t given it much thought, “I’d be allowed to do that… but I haven’t given it any thought.”

Trump also distanced himself from calls to investigate Musk’s immigration history and business deals. “I mean it’s not something that’s on top of my mind right now,” he told NBC.

Trump confident in bill’s passage despite Musk opposition

Despite Musk’s criticism, Trump said he believes the budget bill, named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, will still pass the Senate by 4 July.

“The Republican Party has never been united like this before. It’s never been. It’s actually more so than it was three days ago,” he claimed.

“I think, actually, Elon brought out the strengths of the bill because people that weren’t as focused started focusing on it, and they see how good it is. So in that sense, there was a big favour. But I think Elon, really, I think it’s a shame that he’s so depressed and so heartbroken,” he said.