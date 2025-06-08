/‘You won't reach Gaza’: Israel warns 'antisemite' Greta Thunberg to 'turn back' - Who all are aboard the ship?

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz has made it clear that the country will not allow an aid ship carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and eleven others to break its naval blockade of Gaza. Katz said the move is necessary to prevent arms from being delivered to Hamas.

"I have instructed the military to prevent the Madleen flotilla from reaching Gaza," Israel Katz said in a statement from his office.

"To Greta the antisemite and her companions, Hamas propaganda mouthpieces, I say clearly: turn back because you will not reach Gaza," Katz added.

The ship, named Madleen, set sail from the southern Italian port of Catania on 1 June and is expected to reach Gaza’s territorial waters by Sunday evening.

Operated by the activist group Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the boat carries humanitarian supplies including rice, milk, tinned goods, protein bars and fruit juices. The aid is meant for civilians in Gaza, where the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen.

IDF threatens action to stop ship

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has also warned it is prepared to stop the vessel from reaching Gaza. Speaking to The Times of London, IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the military is “prepared to take action” if necessary.

The IDF has previously prevented aid ships from breaking the blockade. Last month, another boat from the same activist group was attacked by two drones while sailing in international waters near Malta. The group blamed Israel for the strike, which damaged the ship’s front section.

Who is on board the Madleen?

A total of 12 activists are on board, including high-profile names from various countries:

• Greta Thunberg, climate activist from Sweden

• Rima Hassan, French-Palestinian MEP

• Yasemin Acar, Germany

• Baptiste Andre, France

• Thiago Avila, Brazil

• Omar Faiad, France

• Pascal Maurieras, France

• Yanis Mhamdi, France

• Suayb Ordu, Türkiye

• Sergio Toribio, Spain

• Marco van Rennes, The Netherlands

• Reva Viard, France

Joining them is Irish actor Liam Cunningham, best known for his role in Game of Thrones. All 13 are expected to remain on board as the ship nears Gaza’s waters.