India Covid update: 378 new infections reported in last 24 hours, breach 6,000 mark

Active COVID 19 cases in India breached the 6,000 mark on Sunday (June 8) with 378 new infections reported in the last 24 hours,. According to the Union Health Ministry data the total number of active Covid-19 cases is 6,133, while the toll recorded since January now stands at 65.

Kerala with 2000 Covid cases is the worst hit. In the last 24 hours 144 fresh cases have been reported in the state alone. Another state where Covid cases have been rising is Gujarat. Between June 7 and June 8 it has recorded 105 new infections which takes the overall tally to 820 active cases.

Next in the list is West Bengal with 71 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, which pushes the total caseload in the state to 693. While Delhi that stands fourth in the list saw 21 new cases that takes the total number of active infections to 686.

Also Read: Two Indian companies, its founder, charged with criminal conspiracies to import fentanyl to US | What is this 'deadliest drug'



Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are the only Indian states that haven't recorded Covid cases so far despite the surge across the country.

New variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant are cause for the increasing cases. These variants are termed as Variants Under Monitoring, which means they are not yet deemed as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest.

However, these strains are still expected to be contributing to the rising infections in India, along with China and other parts of Asia.

Meanwhile, American researchers have now found a new type of mRNA vaccine to prevent the deadly disease. A team of US researchers have found that the vaccine is more scalable and adaptable to tackle continuously evolving viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (responsible for Covid) and H5N1.