/Two Indian companies, its founder, charged with criminal conspiracies to import fentanyl to US

Two Indian companies have been charged with criminal conspiracies to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals to the United States. The founder of one of the companies who was arrested in January this year haas also been charged. Department of Justice (DOJ) in a statement named the companies — Raxuter Chemicals and Athos Chemicals. — and said the founder of Raxuter Chemicals - Bhavesh Lathiya. The statement stated that Lathiya was arrested in New York on January 4.

Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, which is considered to be the deadliest drug threat currently facing the US. It is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

In the indictment unsealed earlier this week, Raxuter Chemicals and Lathiya are charged with conspiracy to distribute and import a listed chemical, distribution and importation of a listed chemical knowing it would be used to manufacture fentanyl, smuggling, and other related offenses.

Athos Chemicals is charged with similar offenses, including conspiracy to distribute and import a listed chemical and distribution and importation of a listed chemical.

If convicted, Lathiya faces a maximum penalty of 53 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

What did the DOJ statement state?

“We allege these companies, and a company founder and senior executive who is now in custody, conspired to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals from India to the United States and Mexico,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland on Saturday (June 7), as per a DOJ statement.

“Much of our nation’s illicit fentanyl crisis can be traced to bad actors overseas who knowingly and illegally traffic precursor chemicals to North America, where cartels refine them into deadly narcotics and wreak immeasurable heartbreak and destruction on so many American communities,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas in the DOJ statement.

“(We) will continue to take the fight against fentanyl directly to alleged foreign precursor chemical exporters like the companies and the individual indicted today — because the best way to stop illicit fentanyl from killing Americans and devastating communities is by preventing it from being manufactured in the first place,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

US Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York, said, “My office will vigorously prosecute those pushers of poison, here and abroad, who are responsible for fueling our nation’s opioid epidemic without any regard for the extreme harm they are causing.”

As per news agency PTI, this is the first time that Indian companies and its executives have been charged for distribution and import of fentanyl precursor chemicals to the United States. Most Chinese companies have been charged for such criminal conspiracies for distribution and import of