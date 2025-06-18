/Top 10 world news: Israel-Iran war updates; India launches Operation Sindhu, and more

Hours after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a direct threat to America and said that Iran won't surrender, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Islamic Republic wants to “negotiate.”

Iran-US war imminent? Trump says 'I GIVE UP' after claiming Tehran 'wants to negotiate' amid intensifying conflict with Israel

Hours after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a direct threat to America and said that Iran won't surrender, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Islamic Republic wants to “negotiate.” Speaking to reporters at new flag pole installation event in the White House, Trump said that patience has already run out with Iran. Calling Iran “schoolyard bullies', Trump said that it is very late to talk and Iran should have approached the US within 60 days period that he had given. The US president did not answer clearly if America will strike Iran, saying that ”he may or may not, nobody knows."



What is Operation Sindhu? India launches op to evacuate Indians from Iran

As war between Israel and Iran intensifies, India on Wednesday (June 18) launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran to ensure their safety amid continuous attacks.

‘Vladimir, let’s mediate Russia first’: Trump shuts down Putin’s offer to mediate Israel-Iran war

US President Donald Trump has publicly dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to mediate in the ongoing war between Israel and Iran. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday (June 18), Trump said he urged Putin to focus on his own country’s actions before getting involved elsewhere.

Israel-Iran war: Could US use 'bunker buster bomb' on Tehran's nuclear sites?



As Israel and Iran enter the sixth day of war after Israel's Operation Rising Lion, there has been widespread attention on American "bunker buster bombs". These bombs can destroy deeply buried and heavily fortified targets.

Israel-Iran war: How did Iran get American F-14 'Tomcats' fighter jet, and why is it still flying them years after USretiredthem?

Iran’s possession of American-made F-14 Tomcat jets, decades after they were retired by the US Navy, remains one of the most curious stories in military aviation.

Diplomacy on track, Canada out of Trudeau's shadows: New Delhi, Ottawa to reinstate high commissioners after PM Modi, Carney meet

Canada seems to be coming out of the shadows of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. At least, the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney hints at it. The two leaders met at the sidelines of G7 Summit in Kananaskis and “agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to the relationship.” They also decided to restore High Commissioners to each other’s capitals, in a big diplomatic makeover, months after tensions in the relationship.

'US strike will have serious consequences': Khamenei says 'Iran will not surrender' in first address after Israel's strike - Here's what he said

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday (June 18) addressed the nation via a televised address, first after Israel's strike on Iran's nuclear facilities on Friday.



FASTag annual pass: How to apply for Rs 3000 pass, launch date, eligibility and more

Making travel easier and hassle-free. On Wednesday (June 18), Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the FASTag-based annual pass at Rs 3000.



Biggest flop in ENG? Dhoni lost more Tests than Kohli, Dravid & Ganguly combined

MS Dhoni is India's most successful Test skipper - only behind Virat Kohli. Dhoni led India in 60 Tests and won 27 of them - second most behind Virat Kohli's 40 Test wins in 68 red-ball matches. Dhoni's captaincy skills, however, never worked under overcast English skies on seaming pitches as he lost more Test than any other Indian skipper.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Shah Rukh Khan surprises the cast and hugs Aamir Khan|Watch



Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par and will be hitting the big screen worldwide this June.