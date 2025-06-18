/Israel-Iran war: What is Operation Sindhu? India launches op to evacuate citizens from Iran - Here's all you need to know

As war between Israel and Iran intensifies, India on Wednesday (June 18) launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran to ensure their safety amid continuous attacks.

The Indian government has been taking various steps over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals.

Israel has launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, striking nuclear facilities on Friday, following which Iran also retaliated.

110 Indians evacuated

As a first step, the Indian Embassy has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on June 17, 2025.

The students travelled by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of Indian Missions in Iran and Armenia, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated.

"These students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 1455 hrs on 18th June 2025," the ministry added.

They will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19, 2025, as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu.

"The Government of India is grateful to the Governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process," the ministry wrote.

As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country.

In a press statement, the ministry also mentioned the emergency helpline numbers of the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

For call only : +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

Helpline numbers of 24 X 7 Control Room set up by Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi

800118797 (Toll free) , +91-11-23012113 , +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905

WhatsApp: +91-9968291988 ; Email- situationroom@mea.gov.in

Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.