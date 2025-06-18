Iran-US war imminent? Trump says 'I GIVE UP' after claiming Tehran 'wants to negotiate' amid intensifying conflict with Israel

Hours after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a direct threat to America and said that Iran won't surrender, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Islamic Republic wants to “negotiate.” Speaking to reporters at new flag pole installation event in the White House, Trump said that patience has already run out with Iran. Calling Iran “schoolyard bullies', Trump said that it is very late to talk and Iran should have approached the US within 60 days period that he had given. The US president did not answer clearly if America will strike Iran, saying that ”he may or may not, nobody knows."

Trump's statements comes hours after Khamenei in a televised address issued a grave warning to the US, telling the country it would suffer “irreparable damage” if it engages in military action against Iran amid its conflict with Israel.

Calling out Trump directly, Khamenei added, “The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him. They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats.”

Iran-US war imminent?

Slamming Iran, Trump said, "Iran is in a lot of trouble. And now they want to negotiate. I said, why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this war, death, and destruction? Why didn’t you negotiate two weeks ago? You could have done fine. You would still have a country." On questions if US would join Israel and strike Iran, he added, "I may do it, I may not do it—nobody knows what I’m going to do."

When asked about ‘unconditional surrender’ post, Trump explained, "Very simple -- unconditional surrender. That means I've had it. I've had it. I give up, no more. Then we go blow up all the nuclear stuff that's all over the place there. They had bad intentions. You know, for 40 years they've been saying, death to America, death to Israel, death to anybody else that they didn't like. They were bullies. They were schoolyard bullies, and now they're not bullies anymore."