/FASTag annual pass: How to apply for Rs 3000 pass, launch date, eligibility and more

Making travel easier and hassle-free. On Wednesday (June 18), Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the FASTag-based annual pass at Rs 3000.

The newly announced pass that will enable seamless and cost-effective travel will be effective from Aug 15. If you are interested in getting one, here is the basic information that you need to know.

FASTag Annual Passes announced

The pass that is designed for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans will allow users to travel across India without getting stuck in the long queue at the toll plaza.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has shared a details post on his official handle on X.

“In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at Rs 3,000, effective from August 15, 2025. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first—this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans,'' Gadkari wrote.



''The Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH,'' he added.

This pass will be ideal for frequent travelers, who don't have to pay tolls or check their FASTag each time.

How to Get the FASTag Annual Pass



As per the details available, the dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH. So users with existing FASTag accounts will only have to pay for the pass. So users have to visit the mentioned site and app for the activation, where the option to buy the pass will reportedly be available. The process may require basic verifications such as a vehicle registration number or phone number linked to the FASTag



As of now, NHAI prepaid offers a variety of options to recharge, you can use your debit card, credit card, net banking and UPI to recharge your FASTag and pay the amount of Rs 3000 in advance.



As of now, the available features on FASTag and its transactions are:



SMS alerts for transactions

The customer will receive SMS alerts on his registered mobile numbers for all the transactions done in his tag account.



Cashless transaction

Customers don't need to worry about carrying cash for the toll payments.



Online recharge

Customer may recharge their tag account online through online or net banking.



Web portal for customers

Customers can access their statements by logging on to the FASTag customer portal.

