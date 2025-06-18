/IND vs ENG - Joe Root has more centuries than entire current Indian squad - check stats inside

Joe Root has been outstanding in Test cricket and is considered one of the best batters of his generation. He has scored 36 Test centuries, which is more than the total centuries made by the current Indian squad combined (29 centuries).

In the current Indian team, Shubman Gill has five centuries, Yashasvi Jaiswal has four, KL Rahul has eight, Rishabh Pant has six and Karun Nair, who is playing after a gap of eight years, has one Test century to his name.

Nitish Kumar Reddy got his first century against Australia in 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Ravindra Jadeja has 4 centuries. In total, these players have 29 centuries, still 7 fewer than Joe Root alone.

Recently, Root made history by becoming the fastest player to score 13,000 Test runs, during a Test against Zimbabwe. He broke records previously held by Indian greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

So far, Root has scored 13,006 Test runs - out of these, 2,846 runs have come against India. He is just 154 runs away from becoming the first English batter to score 3,000 Test runs against India.

Root has hit 10 centuries against India out of his 36 tons, with a strong batting average of 58.08 as well.

It will be exciting to watch him face Indian pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh on England's pitches, which are known to help pacers because of the extra swing and seam movement offered by the Duke balls.

Root will next be in action against India in five-Test series which starts June 20 in Leeds. He needs 387 more runs to jump three spots and claim the second spot among the highest run-scorer of all time in Test cricket history and surpass Dravid, Jacques Kallis (SA) and Ricky Ponting (AUS).