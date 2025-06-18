In Pics | England's recent Test record at Headingley featuring Ben Stokes' unbeaten 135

India and England are set to begin a five-match Test series on Friday (June 20), with the first match taking place at Headingley in Leeds. Ahead of the series opener let’s glance at England's performance in their last five Tests at this venue.
During the 2023 Ashes, Australia made 263 and 224 in their first and third innings, respectively. England replied with 237 and chased 251 with 3 wickets left in the fourth innings. Mark Wood bagged the Player of the match award for a fiery five-wicket haul in the first innings.
During the 2022 Test between England and New Zealand at Leeds, the Kiwis posted scores of 329 and 326 in their two innings. England responded with 360 in the second innings and chased down a target of 296 to maintain the unbeaten streak. Jack Leach delivered a brilliant performance with 10 wickets and was named Player of the Match.
Leeds 2021 saw India collapse for 78 in the first innings. England piled on 432 in response and then bowled India out for 278 to win by an innings and 76 runs. Ollie Robinson was unstoppable with the ball, picking up seven wickets and taking home Player of the Match.
Ashes 2019 at Headingley was an epic thriller. Australia scored 179 and 246 in their two innings. England collapsed for 67 in the second innings but chased down 359 to win by one wicket. Ben Stokes, with an unbeaten 135, delivered a miracle and earned the Player of the Match.
In 2018, England faced Pakistan in Leeds, where Pakistan scored 174 runs in their first innings, while England responded with a solid total of 363. In their second innings, Pakistan were bowled out for just 134 runs, which resulted in England's win by an innings and 55 runs. Jos Buttler was named Player of the Match for his impressive score of 80 runs.