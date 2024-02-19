Paytm FASTag recharge will not be available after March 15; How to deactivate old one and buy new one

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Paytm Payments Bank to wind down its operations. In January 2024, the central bank ordered the Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, to halt taking any fresh deposits in its account or wallet from February 29. However, RBI has extended the deadline to March 15.

It means that account holders in Paytm Payments cannot process any debit or credit transactions. They won't be able to top up their customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, and National Common Mobility Cards after March 15, the RBI mentioned.

Users will be able to pay tolls using the balance in the Existing Paytm FASTags. However, RBI has restricted any top-ups after March 15. Here's everything you need to know on how to deactivate Paytm FASTag, buy a new FASTag online and activate it.

How to deactivate Paytm FASTag?

1. Call the toll-free number 1800-120-4210 and give your registered mobile number and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID.

2. A Paytm customer support agent will confirm the closure of your FASTag.

OR

1. Open the Paytm app and click on the profile icon.

2. Select "Help & Support" and go to "Banking Services & Payments" > "FASTag."

3. Click on "Chat with us" and request the executive to deactivate your account.

How to buy a new FASTag online?

1. Download the "My FASTag" app from the Google Play Store App or Apple App Store. Select "Buy FASTag" to access the e-commerce link.

2. Purchase the FASTag from either Amazon or Flipkart. They will deliver it to your address. Travel hassle-free with FASTag! Buy your FASTag today from authorised banks.@NHAI_Official@MORTHIndia pic.twitter.com/LI7xpMwfr4 — FASTagOfficial (@fastagofficial) February 16, 2024 × How to activate your FASTag online?

1. Open the "My FASTag" app. Select "Activate FASTag."

2. Select the e-commerce site where you have purchased the NHAI FASTag from (Amazon or Flipkart.)

3. Enter the FASTag ID or scan the QR code.

4. Input your vehicle details. Your new FASTag will be activated.

On February 16, FASTag posted on X from their official account, "Travel hassle-free with FASTag! Buy your FASTag today from authorised banks."

It's noteworthy that one vehicle cannot have multiple FASTag. Only the latest FASTag linked to the vehicle will remain active. If you have an account in a FASTag-authorised bank, you can also purchase it from the branch. You can also call the NHAI helpline number 1033 or visit the official website www.nhai.gov.in.