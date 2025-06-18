/Biggest flop as India Test skipper in England? Dhoni lost more matches than Kohli, Dravid and Ganguly combined

MS Dhoni is India's most successful Test skipper - only behind Virat Kohli. Dhoni led India in 60 Tests and won 27 of them - second most behind Virat Kohli's 40 Test wins in 68 red-ball matches. Dhoni's captaincy skills, however, never worked under overcast English skies on seaming pitches as he lost more Test than any other Indian skipper.

Dhoni led India in nine Tests in England and lost seven of them including a 0-4 whitewash on tour of 2011. He managed only one win and one draw during his stint as India captain in England. Is he the least successful Indian Test skipper in England? Let's have a look at the numbers:

Dhoni has more losses than Saurav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli combined. Ganguly lost only one Test in four he led in 2002 and India drew that series 1-1. Dravid didn't lose a single Test in three-Test series in 2007 and India won 1-0 - the last Test series victory for India in England.

As for Kohli, he also led India in nine Tests in England but managed two losses less than Dhoni - four on tour of 2018 which India lost 1-4 and one loss on tour of 2021/22 which India drew 2-2. The second loss came under Jasprit Bumrah.

Kohli, however, has won three Tests as a captain in England - the most by an Indian skipper and one third of India's total nine Test wins in England.

Dhoni, meanwhile, wasn't as good as Kohli and managed only one Test win as a captain in England - same as Ganguly and Dravid - but in nine Tests compared to Ganguly's four and Dravid's three.

As India begin usher into a new era in Test cricket with Shubman Gill set to lead, it'll be interesting to see how he fares in his test by fire.