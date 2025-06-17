/Top 10 world news: Israel-Iran war updates; G7 ‘useless’ now, says Kremlin and more

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (17 June) claimed that the United States knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but will not target him, at least for now.

In other news, The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the G7 was no longer significant for Russia and looked “rather useless” now, while latching onto the assertion of US President Donald Trump that it had been a big mistake to expel Russia from the Group of Eight in 2014.



'Not going to kill Khamenei, for now': Trump warns US knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader is hiding

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (17 June) claimed that the United States knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei but will not target him, at least for now.



G7 ‘useless’ now, says Kremlin, concurs with Trump’s claim that kicking out Russia was a mistake

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the G7 was no longer significant for Russia and looked “rather useless” now, while latching onto the assertion of US President Donald Trump that it had been a big mistake to expel Russia from the Group of Eight in 2014.



Volcano erupts in Indonesia, spews hot ash 10,000m into sky | Watch

A volcano erupted in eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, spewing hot ash to huge heights into the sky. The local authorities raised the alert level to the most dangerous.



Delayed and disrupted: Multiple Air India Boeing Dreamliner flights CANCELLED amid heightened checks after Ahmedabad crash-Here'swhy

Several international flights operated by Air India were cancelled on Tuesday (June 17), following increased checks and airspace restrictions in the aftermath of a fatal aircraft crash in Ahmedabad. The cancellations primarily affected the airline’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner planes.

Israel-Iran war: Iranian strikes hit Israel's intelligence agency Mossad HQ as war escalates

Iranian strikes hit Israel's intelligence service Mossad HQ amid war escalation Israel’s foreign intelligence service, Mossad headquarters has been hit following Iranian strikes, Iranian state media reported.



Trump wants Putin back in G7 and make it G8 as earlier. Why was Russia kicked out?Can itreturn?



At a G7 summit in Canada, US President Donald Trump called the decision to throw Russia out of the G8 a “big mistake”. He said, “You wouldn’t have that war,” suggesting that keeping Russia in the group might have prevented the Ukraine conflict.



What is 'bunker buster bomb'? Israel needs THIS 30,000 pound bomb from US to destroy Iran's Fordow nuclear facility



As Israel continues to strike Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities, it might not hit at Fordow nuclear facility because for that Israel needs to have a bunker buster bomb from the US.



'Mass murderer, dictator, b***ard': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir heckled by protesters in US - WATCH

Pakistan's Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, who is currently in the US on an official visit, was slammed by a group of protesters who called him a "mass murderer" and a "dictator".

Bumrah reveals reason behind not becoming India's Test captain





India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has finally corroborated the reason behind not becoming India's Test captain and it is, as suspected, workload management. Shubman Gill was appointed India's new Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format earlier last month. Gill is all set to lead India in upcoming five-Test series against England which starts June 20.



The Sandman season 2: Trailer, cast & everything to know about Netflix's show

The dreaming will survive! Netflix has released the trailer for The Sandman Season 2, raising anticipation for its epic finale.



